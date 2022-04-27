Nathan Thomas leaves the Cabell County Courthouse after casting his ballot during early voting for the West Virginia primary election on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Poll clerks K.T. Terry, center, and Sharon Nelson, right, help voters check in as early voting begins for the West Virginia primary election on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Nathan Thomas leaves the Cabell County Courthouse after casting his ballot during early voting for the West Virginia primary election on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Poll clerks K.T. Terry, center, and Sharon Nelson, right, help voters check in as early voting begins for the West Virginia primary election on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia voters began casting their ballots Wednesday.
Early voting is underway in West Virginia this week. Starting April 27, the state’s early voting period lasts until Saturday, May 7. The primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
Residents in Cabell County can vote early at one of three locations: Marshall University, Milton City Hall and the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. The hours for each location are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The locations are closed on Sundays.
Requests for absentee ballots can be submitted to the Cabell County Clerk’s office until Wednesday, May 4. Applications can be found at www.cabellcountyclerk.org. A list of precincts that will be open on Election Day can also be found on the website. Cabell County has 68 precincts.
View candidates’ responses to questionnaires at www.herald-dispatch.com. A sample ballot can also be viewed online or in the Friday, April 22, print edition.
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said that there were no issues with early voting as of late Wednesday morning. The office also has filled most poll worker positions recently, she said. If anyone would like to inquire about serving as a poll worker or an alternate, they can contact the clerk’s office at 304-526-8625.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.