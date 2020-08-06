HUNTINGTON — Early voting for the proposed $87.5 million public school bond election on Aug. 22 in Cabell County begins this Friday, Aug. 7.
Individuals interested in early voting can cast their ballots at either the Cabell County Courthouse or Milton City Hall every day through Wednesday, Aug. 19, with the exception of Sundays.
“We encourage everyone to go cast their vote,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday evening at a Board of Education meeting.
The bond order addresses several high-priority projects designed to occur over the next 10 years in the county, a plan that was formed through months of community feedback.
Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary would be completely replaced, and Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite Saunders Elementary in Huntington would undergo extensive renovations.
The district’s two high schools, Cabell Midland and Huntington High School, would receive safe school entrances, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center would either be relocated to a new site or undergo an expansion at its current location.
If approved by residents, the bond would essentially replace the 2006 bond set to expire in 2021.
Saxe said the projects could pump about $1 million into the local economy, a boost after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the election is Monday, Aug. 17.