IRONTON — Following a federal court order, Ohio’s state legislative offices will be on the ballot for an Aug. 2 primary election.
Early voting is open for the special election that has only a few things on the ballot, said Cathy Snider, director of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, is the only candidate on the Republican primary ballot for state representative for the 93rd District seat. Since no Democrat filed in that district, Stephens will get another two-year term in the Ohio General Assembly.
This will be his second term for the two-year seat.
Following state redistricting, all of Lawrence County will be in one district for the first time in 30 years, Stephens said. His district now includes all of Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties.
Prior to this election, Stephens represented only the eastern part of Lawrence County and all of Jackson and Gallia counties and part of Vinton County.
Republicans will be able to vote on the 17th District state Senate seat. Shane Wilson, a state representative, faces Thomas Hwang in the Republican primary.
The only other thing on the Republican primary ballot is for a member of the State Central Committee Woman. Bonnie Ward is unopposed in that race.
Democrats will choose between Chase Brown and Dylan L. Page for state central committee man. Stacy Brooks is unopposed for state central committee woman.
Garry Boone is the lone candidate for state Senate in the 17th District.
All the other state offices were on a primary earlier this year.
The state representative and state senator districts were the subject of a 4-3 vote by the Ohio Supreme Court, which ruled the redistricting favored Republicans and against Ohio law. The issue then was decided 2-1 in federal court, which called for the Aug. 2 primary.
That redistricting issue will have to be settled before 2024.
