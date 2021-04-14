HUNTINGTON — A Huntington Earth Day Cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, covering approximately 4 miles from Hal Greer Boulevard to St. Cloud Commons.
Organizations and neighbors plan to work together to clean up along Fourpole Creek.
Volunteers can join the Enslow Park Neighborhood Association (meeting at Enslow Park Church), Fourpole Creek Watershed Association (meeting at Ritter Park Shelter No. 1), Southside Neighborhood Organization (meeting at 3rd Street and North Boulevard), Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition (meeting in the parking lot in Memorial Park past the arch) and Expression Church (meeting at St. Cloud Commons).
The cleanup aims to reduce waste and plastic pollution, improve habitats, and prevent harm to wildlife and humans. Collecting 1 billion pieces of garbage takes a collective effort. Earth Day expects up to 4 million Americans to volunteer and up to 50 million volunteers globally.
For more information on Huntington Earth Day Cleanup, visit https://bit.ly/2Q6c4TY.