HUNTINGTON — Children got crafty and learned about the environment during a special program Thursday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.

Planned in celebration of Earth Day, the event featured 3D-printed planters that each child in attendance was able to paint and take home to be filled with soil and seeds once the planter had dried.

Worldwide events planned in observance of Earth Day included a global youth climate summit, a virtual “Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit” featuring activists from every continent, workshops and panel discussions. More information can be found online at EarthDay.org.

Earth Day began in 1970 when more than 20 million Americans organized to call for greater protections for the planet. It is observed every year on April 22.

