HUNTINGTON — Two Earth Day events on Saturday focused on picking up litter and recycling.
In Huntington, a cleanup event focused on picking up trash along Fourpole Creek, as well as approximately four miles from Hal Greer Boulevard to St. Cloud Commons.
“Organizations and neighbors are working together to clean up trash along Fourpole Creek, which has lots of storm drains, as well as inside their neighborhoods,” said Carrie Denvir with the Huntington Stormwater Utility Program.
Groups from the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, the Enslow Park Neighborhood Association, the Southside Neighborhood Organization, Expression Church and a group at Marshall University spent three hours picking up everything from cigarette butts to a car bumper laying along Fourpole Creek.
“We find a lot of plastic bottles, fast food wrappers and a ton of cigarette butts,” said Karen Hoth with the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, a resident of Enslow Park. “It’s an assortment of trash and litter.”
Mark Connelly, also with the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, says he hopes people will care more about the environment and stop littering.
“I am a little pessimistic, but also a little optimistic that folks will understand the importance of Earth Day and the fact that we all must work hard to make our planet a better place for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.” he said. “Cleaning up Fourpole Creek gives me hope, something positive to do and something positive to think about, instead of all the negativity running rampant in our society.”
Denvir said last year the group cleaned up four miles along the creek.
“The cleanup aims to reduce pollution, improve habitats and prevent harm to wildlife and humans,” she said.
To celebrate Earth Day, Goodwill of KYOWVA partnered with the Village of Barboursville to host the largest recycling event in Barboursville’s history.
Goodwill of KYOWVA has a partnership with Dell, a global electronics company, that allows them to safely recycle all electronics and their accessories, officials said. The organization accepted electronics at 540 Depot St. on Saturday. Items included computer monitors, mp3 players, cell phones, calculators, printers, scanners, cell phones, cords and cables, laptops, computer towers, cameras, gaming systems, tablets, GPS systems and SMARTboards.
Goodwill of KYOWVA boasts one of the largest recycling centers in the Tri-State area, according to Goodwill CEO Alissa Stewart-Sparks. She says each year, millions of pounds of materials are brought in, sorted, prepped and shipped off for recycling.
“This saves these items from joining the billions of pounds of trash Americans throw away each year,” she said. “The city of Barboursville also has a recycling program available for its citizens. Goodwill recycles items outside of the typical recyclables, like plastic bottles and aluminum cans. The organization is able to recycle items like stuffed animals, small household décor items, cardboard, vinyl records, shoes and more.”
The national theme for Earth Day in 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet.”
“Goodwill and the Village of Barboursville want to invest in educating the citizens of Barboursville about the impact choosing to recycle has on the planet,” said Stewart-Sparks. “The Earth is the only home we will ever know. We should do everything in our power to take care of it.”