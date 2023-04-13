Jacob Maddox of the Marshall Garden Club delivers more plants during the Marshall University Sustainability Department’s Earth Day Fair on Wednesday on the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Gene Coccari of the West Virginia Division of Environmental Protection discusses energy consumption in a home during the Marshall University Sustainability Department’s Earth Day Fair on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
Sofia Garcia plants a flower in an upcycled can during the Marshall University Sustainability Department’s Earth Day Fair on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is hosting a variety of environmental-themed activities this week.
On Wednesday, an Earth Day Fair took place on campus. Featuring about 40 vendors, including Marshall departments and clubs and various groups, the event also offered activities, a look at electric vehicles, plant sales and giveaways.
Continuing Earth Week on Thursday, Goodwill will be on Buskirk Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept electronics and books for recycling. A Stormwater Workshop will occur at 1 p.m. on the Memorial Student Center plaza and the documentary “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall” will be screened at 6 p.m. in room 104 of Corbly Hall.
Marshall will end Earth Week observances Friday with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. for its new compost facility at 1010 Norway Ave. Tours of the facility, the first commercial composting facility in the state, will follow.
