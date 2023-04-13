The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is hosting a variety of environmental-themed activities this week.

On Wednesday, an Earth Day Fair took place on campus. Featuring about 40 vendors, including Marshall departments and clubs and various groups, the event also offered activities, a look at electric vehicles, plant sales and giveaways.

