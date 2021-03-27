ASHLAND — The Ashland Town Center distributed take-home crafts to children this week, and just as the event’s name suggested, the crafts were cute as a bunny.
Children who registered for the mall’s “Cute as a Bunny Crafts To-Go” event were given springtime crafts to do at home in an effort to promote physical distancing amid the ongoing pandemic. The Easter Bunny was also on hand for photos.
Children who missed out on seeing the Easter Bunny during Thursday’s event still have time to see the furry critter. Photos with the Easter Bunny are available at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. Sundays through April 3. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made online at the Ashland Town Center website.