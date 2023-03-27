The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Local pets had a “paw-some” time visiting with the Easter Bunny and getting their photos taken on Sunday at the Huntington Mall. For human visitors, the Easter Bunny will be at the Huntington Mall now through April 8. Easter pet photos will be offered again from 9 a.m. until noon April 2.

