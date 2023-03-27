Rachel Blankenship, of Gallipolis, Ohio, left, and Mary Grace Workman, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., brings their dogs Jan and Daisy to the Huntington Mall to meet with the Easter Bunny for photos on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Local pets had a “paw-some” time visiting with the Easter Bunny and getting their photos taken on Sunday at the Huntington Mall. For human visitors, the Easter Bunny will be at the Huntington Mall now through April 8. Easter pet photos will be offered again from 9 a.m. until noon April 2.
