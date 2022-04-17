Kids gather more than 11,000 eggs placed on the football field at Chesapeake High School during an Easter egg hunt on Saturday in Chesapeake. Six-year-old Kash Kesner runs to the starting line of Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Kids gather more than 11,000 eggs placed on the football field at Chesapeake High School during an Easter egg hunt on Saturday in Chesapeake. Six-year-old Kash Kesner runs to the starting line of Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE — So many egg hunts, so little time.
Children were in search of colorful eggs full of candy and prizes Saturday as communities around the region hosted Easter egg hunts.
In Barboursville, 10,000 eggs were hidden at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater as part of an event that also featured face painting and prizes.
In Wayne, the town hosted its Easter egg hunt at Wayne Park, where children searched for eggs on playground equipment and along trails before visiting the Easter Bunny for photos.
In Chesapeake, Ohio, more than 11,000 eggs were scattered across the Chesapeake High School football field to allow children in different age groups to gather as many eggs as possible before playing games or taking photos as part of a community event.
Egg hunts have been taking place in the area in the weeks leading up to Easter, which is Sunday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.