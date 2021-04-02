HUNTINGTON — A few weeks before Easter Sunday in 2020, large gatherings were stopped as the coronavirus threatened the area. One year later, some congregations are still abiding by safety precautions as they prepare to hold worship services.
For some houses of worship, Easter is one of the most highly attended services each and every year. Some congregations also celebrate with different events throughout the week leading up to Easter.
With a year of navigating challenges brought on by the pandemic under their belt, many places of worship are adjusting their plans this year as they take precautions, even though some local restrictions have loosened.
Pea Ridge United Methodist had planned an outdoor Maundy Thursday service but moved things indoors because of low temperatures. In the sanctuary, prayer stations were set up, guiding participants through the events leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection.
Pastor Shannon Blosser said the event was well attended and the church plans to hold two in-person worship services Easter Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It also will host an online prayer service earlier that morning beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Fellowship Baptist will once again hold its Easter worship service in the parking lot of the Huntington Mall, beginning at 10:30 a.m., the church announced. It hosted a drive-in worship service on Easter Sunday 2020, and plans to do the same this year, rain or shine, and will also offer a seating area for lawn chairs.
Pea Ridge Baptist Church will hold its Easter worship gathering on its parking lot at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Last year, its service was closed to the public.
Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. The church is also offering a socially distant prayer walk on its campus, which is open during daylight hours Friday and Saturday.
Those of Jewish faith do not celebrate Easter, but are nearing the end of Passover Week, which began Saturday, March 27. Rabbi Robert Judd, of B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington, said all of the teachings and communal events for the week were done virtually, just as they were last year.
While the congregation’s services have remained closed for more than a year, Judd said they hope to be able to reopen by fall 2021.
“We are still being cautious as more and more people get vaccinated, as that happens we will think about opening up hopefully by the High Holidays. We want to give everyone a chance to get vaccinated and feel comfortable. We have an aging population and don’t want to put anyone at risk.”
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Huntington held an in-person Maundy Thursday service, will do an online only Good Friday service and then will gather in-person Easter Sunday morning, splitting those in attendance into two services.
The church opened up in-person services on Palm Sunday, which was March 28. It is filling each of the two services by reservation and is requiring those who plan to attend to reserve their seat by contacting the church office at 304-546-1499 or wvstpeters@comcast.net.
If both services are filled prior to Sunday, the church said it will consider adding a third in-person service Easter morning. All live services at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church are dependent on Cabell County’s color designation on the COVID-19 risk map, and will be held unless the county has a “Red” designation.