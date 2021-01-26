GRAYSON, Ky. — EastPark, an industrial park west of Ashland off Interstate 64, has been awarded $2 million in Appalachian Regional Commission funds, according to a release from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The project at EastPark will create 150 jobs and encourage new investment and economic development, according to the release.
The grant funding announced Monday is administered by the Department for Local Government to the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson.
The city of Cumberland also is in line to receive $500,000, according to the release.
“These projects are great for Eastern Kentucky and will provide better utility service, create jobs and foster real opportunity,” Beshear said. “These advancements will help us sprint out of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and will help us build the stronger, better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”
The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson will use the funds to build a 65,000-square-foot metal building on a build ready site at EastPark, an industrial site created through an interlocal agreement between Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Elliott counties on a former strip mine site.
The incoming business will use the space for warehousing and distribution, according to the release.
The industrial authority will provide about $2.327 million in local funds as part of the $4.3 million project, according to the release. The authority already has received $1.5 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands pilot project.
“We are grateful for this investment in the EastPark Industrial Center, which will create jobs and bring real opportunity to Northeastern Kentucky,” said David Michael, chair of the development authority.
“We appreciate the support of Gov. Beshear, the Department for Local Government and the Appalachian Regional Commission because this grant will help us create jobs, attract new investors and will change lives for hundreds of Kentuckians in the region.”