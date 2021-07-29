HUNTINGTON — Fairfield now has a physical testament to its history.
A mural that is on the side of Ebenezer Day Care Center was unveiled Thursday. It features a young boy blowing dandelion seeds into the wind. Within his clothes, there are nods to the history of Huntington and the Black community of Fairfield.
The mural unveiled Thursday is the first of three murals to be installed in Fairfield. The next buildings to get murals are Unlimited Future Inc. and the J.W. Scott Center. All three buildings face 8th Avenue. The project is called the “Past to Our Future” 3-Building Mural Project, and it is about three years in the making.
All Here Together Productions Executive Director Mitzi Sinnott stood along 8th Avenue with Ursulette Huntley Ward, the executive director of Unlimited Future Inc., and admired the canvases of potential on the buildings. On Thursday, Sinnott thanked everyone who played a part in the installation of the mural.
Sinnott said the community has been through a lot in the past year and a half with both the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide calls for racial equality.
“And so, I was like, ‘What can we do as a community to project our future? Yes, we’re going to ask for policy change. Yes, we’re going to ask you to change your practice. Yes, we’re going to be safe and healthy, but what about art and how do we project an image of our future?’ And it should be joy — joy for all, equitable joy for everybody,” Sinnott said to the crowd Thursday.
The mural was created by Ernel Martinez, an artist who has years of experience in mural creation. To create the design of the mural, he spoke with Fairfield residents and worked with students and staff members of the day-care center.
“I want to thank everybody here for just showing so much love and support for this mural. As an artist, again, I’m just humbled to have the opportunity, and I hope you guys enjoy this for many years to come. And I hope the little folks, when y’all grow up, y’all can sit there and point at this wall and say, ‘Hey, I was a part of that as well,’” Martinez said.
Within the final piece, elements created by drawings from the kids of Ebenezer Day Care Center were used in the mural. The boy in the mural is wearing a hat, which has a map of Huntington within the bill of it. In his shirt, there are several historical images, which include Barnett Elementary School, Explosive Dynamiks member Lorenzo Batts Jr., Ebenezer United Methodist Church Reverend Idus Jones Jr. and Audrey Farrow McClinton, who spent over 25 years working at the Barnett Child Care Center.
Councilwoman Teresa Johnson, who represents the Fairfield neighborhood, said the murals project celebrates the history of the neighborhood, while spotlighting the future to come.
“The hearts of the people is starting to change. That’s what’s important. Instead of dealing with grief and death, we can deal with life. That’s what I like,” the councilwoman said.
In order to install the remaining murals, fundraising is underway to cover the costs of the project. Unlimited Future Inc. is accepting donations via checks sent to 1650 8th Ave., Huntington, WV 25703, or through PayPal at https://www.unlimitedfuture.org/3buildingmural/.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Johnson and Councilman DuRon Jackson would sponsor a proposal to donate $5,000 from the city of Huntington to the project.
“And I love the fact that that hat has the map of Huntington in it. And you know where the heart of Huntington is? Right here in the Fairfield community, right in the middle of Huntington,” Williams said.