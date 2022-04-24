ASHLAND — Hope, opportunity and Kentucky’s record-breaking year in economic development investments were the focus of several events in the Ashland area over the past few days.
“We had our annual Ashland Alliance dinner with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his senior adviser, Rocky Adkins, on Thursday, and then I attended three ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Friday alone,” said Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs. “This is our eighth year in a row with a governor speaking at our event and there were at least 500 people in attendance.”
The event took place at Camp Landing Entertainment District, which is located in the former KYOVA Tri-State Mall property along U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg, near Ashland.
“It just made a lot of sense to have it the Camp Landing location,” Gibbs explained. “This place is an amazing addition to our area and its economic impact and future opportunities are clearly visible.”
On Friday, Malibu Jacks, an anchor business at Camp Landing Entertainment District, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of its grand opening weekend celebration. Malibu Jacks is an indoor theme park with bowling, miniature golf, go karts, a roller coaster and more. The celebration continued all day on Saturday.
“Camp Landing Entertainment District has become an economic engine for the Tri-State region,” Gibbs said. “The parking lot is full of cars every single day with license plates from Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio and other states. Camp Landing is 500,000 square feet of fun and Malibu Jacks is a big part of it. We are thrilled they are here and we are very excited about all of the activity they are creating for the region.”
Gibbs said Beshear and Adkins spoke to over 400 local business owners and government elected officials.
“They talked about the positive energy in Kentucky right now, primarily in eastern Kentucky,” Gibbs said. “They spoke of the record-breaking year Kentucky had for economic development and job creation in 2021, despite a pandemic.”
The record-breaking year in 2021 included 264 private sector, new location and expansion projects committed to invest over $11.2 billion and create over 18,100 full-time jobs.
“Kentucky is getting $7.5 billion worth of investments in electric vehicle batteries,” Gibbs said. “A supply chain still needs to be built, so there are still so many opportunities for us.”
In September 2021, the largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history was announced when Ford Motors said it planned to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Hardin County for $5.8 billion.
The second-largest economic investment was announced earlier this month when a Japanese company that produces electric vehicle batteries said it will invest $2 billion to build a new plant in Bowling Green that will bring 2,000 skilled jobs to the region.
Beshear hailed the projects as another sign that the state is a leader in the electric vehicle industry.
Beshear also highlighted the more than $20 million in private investment in Greenup and Boyd counties alone, which are going to create more than 170 new jobs.
He said companies like Danieli Service, which manufactures products for the steel industry has invested more than $12 million and created 53 jobs in Ashland; Modern Metals invested more than $2.3 million and is creating 24 new jobs in Ashland; Vesuvius invested $240,000 in Wurtland to manufacture products for the steel, foundry and glass industries; Flowserve is investing $150,000 in Ashland for manufacturing and services to the energy sector; Print My Threads invested $215,000 in Flatwoods for screen printing; and Pathways Inc. invested $100,000 in Ashland to support folks who are recovering from addiction or are living with developmental disabilities.
“I know we have some friends with us from Carter County tonight, too,” Beshear said. “In Olive Hill, Southern Harvest Services is investing nearly $11 million and will create 160 jobs at its hemp drying facility.”
Beshear said his administration has been working to help this region in every way it can from the state level.
“We worked with Tim Robinson and his team at Addiction Recovery Care to reopen the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus,” he said. “This is bringing key health care support in this community and creating 250 new jobs. We worked to secure $160 million in the just passed budget to build Phase 2 of the Little Sandy Correctional Facility, creating 160 new jobs in Elliott County and the surrounding region. We worked with great Team Kentucky partners King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare, not only to create better health care here, but also creating 400 to 500 great jobs in the health care industry. We supported $47.5 million for a road project in Boyd County to upgrade U.S. Highway 60 from Interstate Highway 64 to Kentucky Highway 180 at Cannonsburg. And we are providing multiple awards to upgrade career and technical centers. We have awarded $10 million grants to upgrade facilities in Boyd, Carter, Lewis and Fleming, Lawrence and Johnson counties.”
“And tonight, we’ve got another exciting announcement,” Beshear added. “Richwood Industries has purchased the CW Building in Paul Coffee Industrial Park in Ashland. This manufacturing facility is huge — more than 130,000 square feet with 20 acres of fenced-in lot. This $5 million investment will create 80 new jobs over the next few years.”
Beshear also recognized Greenup County Judge Bobby Carpenter.
“One big reason for that in Greenup County and in this region is Judge Executive Bobby Carpenter,” Beshear said. “Unfortunately for us, this is his last annual meeting as judge.”
Carpenter is a founding member of the Regional Ashland Alliance and has served Greenup County for 32 years, including 28 years as judge executive.
“He has made an impact not just in his community, but in the entire region, by thinking big and working together with other local leaders,” Beshear said. “He created the Greenup-Boyd County Riverport Authority. He is the only two-term Chairman of FIVCO ADD in its 50-year history. He has served as Chairman of the Kentucky County Judge Executive Association. He led the creation of Eastpark and the effort with Governor Paul Patton to create the Industrial Parkway. He has been called the ‘Economic Development Judge’ for a reason. His support of jobs for the people of this region is unmatched. For decades to come, we’ll be able to see the impact of your leadership. My friend, you will always be an MVP on Team Kentucky.”
It was also announced that the King’s Daughter’s Gus Macker 3 on 3 Tournament for June 25 and 26 would take place at Camp Landing. It’s the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
“We are very pleased to bring the Macker to Ashland, Camp Landing and the tri-state area,” said Dr. Andy Gilliland, sports medicine physician with King’s Daughters Orthopedics. “This is a tremendous opportunity for people in this area to lace up their high-tops and enjoy a day of pure, family-friendly competition.”
Gibbs said on Friday that he attend a ribbon cutting for a new Golden Corral at 21 Russell Plaza Drive in Ashland, as well as another for Indigo Lane at the Ashland Town Center that same day.
“Really great things are happening in eastern Kentucky and we anticipate more economic development growth and impact in the future as well,” Gibbs said.