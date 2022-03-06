HUNTINGTON — The Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition (ACT Now Coalition) launched Feb. 7 at Coalfield Development Corp.’s West Edge Factory in Huntington.
The coalition will submit an application in March to the U.S. Economic Development Administration seeking $75 million, leveraged with $30 million in other funds, to implement a coordinated economic development strategy in southern West Virginia.
As part of the proposal, the West Virginia Community Development Hub, in partnership with Advantage Valley, Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at West Virginia University, West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall University and West Virginia Hive, is seeking $11 million to fund the West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative.
Officials said the initiative builds a three-pronged approach that serves as the foundation for successful economic diversification in southern West Virginia: people (leadership and business development), planning (strategic and community resilience plans) and places (community and downtown development).
If funded, teams working on the West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative will engage thousands of community and local business leaders as well as deploy $900,000 in technical assistance and help business owners raise $1 million in capital to better position West Virginia communities to build a viable, sustainable economic future from the ground up, officials said.
“We’re taking the most effective strategies from each of the partners in the West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative,” said Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis. “Advantage Valley’s Faster West Virginia program is a time-tested model to support the creation of new and expanded businesses and create new jobs. Working in partnership with West Virginia Hive means we can share expertise on green business practices with our clients, which makes our services even more impactful. We’re anticipating more than 250 new jobs created and more than 120 new businesses through our combined efforts.”
According to Advantage Valley and West Virginia Hive, it includes new and expanding businesses that scale up the number of homegrown entrepreneurs who share a mindset about economic diversification, climate resiliency and green technologies.
“As we look to the future of communities in southern West Virginia, we know we can make a transformational economic impact if we build up a network of entrepreneurs and small businesses who share a mindset about climate resiliency and green technologies,” said West Virginia Hive Executive Director Judy Moore. “Working alongside Advantage Valley we will provide entrepreneurship services to set up entrepreneurs for success.”
It also includes groups of high-capacity, locally based leaders who are prepared to create community resilience plans as well as advance large-scale community resilience and green development projects and multiple new and historic properties in development to create the environment needed to catalyze community and economic growth.
“Residents working to make positive change in West Virginia communities need a built environment to support their efforts,” said Northern West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center Director Carrie Staton. “Services like technical assistance to level-up development happening in historic downtowns, making connections to funding opportunities, and preparing environmental and structural assessments will create the kinds of infrastructure needed for successful economy building.”
“As southern West Virginia communities are preparing to diversify and grow their economies, they need infrastructure to support them,” said Southern Brownfields Assistance Center Director George Carico. “Environmental and structural assessments of existing properties, prioritizing the properties that would be most advantageous for development and complementing services will ensure that. The West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers will assess up to 300 sites and evaluate up to 30,000 square feet of buildings for remediation and renovation opportunities to set these communities up for success.”
“West Virginia is a leader in the energy sector, and our state will continue to be a leader if we successfully prepare residents to take advantage of new opportunities and mitigate risks. The West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative brings together high-impact, West Virginia-based economy builders to work alongside residents to motivate and prepare them so we can ensure no communities will be left behind by the shifts happening today in our country’s energy sector,” said West Virginia Community Development Hub Executive Director Stephanie Tyree.
Partners planning the West Virginia Community and Business Resilience Initiative said they are deploying their highest-impact strategies in community and economy building to get results.
“If funded, partners anticipate that thousands of residents in southern West Virginia will be engaged in a collaborative process,” Ellis added. “They will create hundreds of jobs and support more than 500 businesses in launching or expanding. More than 100 community revitalization projects will launch and up to 30,000 square feet in existing buildings will be evaluated for remediation and renovation opportunities.”