CHARLESTON — The Education Alliance has appointed five new members to its board of directors, according to a news release. The Education Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening business and community support for public schools and advancing policies and practices that improve student achievement in West Virginia.
The board of directors represents a diverse range of small businesses, corporations, education and local communities. The new members will serve three-year terms. They include:
- Trey Morrone of Kenova, special counsel, Bowles Rice, LLP;
- Toney Stroud of Huntington, in-house counsel, Encova Insurance;
- Nick Sparachane of Wheeling, insurance agent broker, USI Insurance;
- Samantha Norris of Buckhannon/Clarksburg, senior communications specialist, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Pipeline Group;
- Leah Summers of Morgantown, head of community outreach and engagement, Viatris.
“I’m delighted to welcome an outstanding mix of experts to help guide the work of The Education Alliance,” said Amelia Courts, president/CEO of the organization. “Representing a diverse range of industries and regions of the state, they each bring valuable experiences to help inform the discussion about how to best support West Virginia’s education system. The Education Alliance has played an important role in West Virginia’s education system for more than 35 years, and the insight of these new board members will be key to continuing this important work.”
For more information, visit educationalliance.org/board-of-directors.