6WP_0635.jpg

Marshall President Brad D. Smith speaks to members of the Joint Standing Committee of Education during the West Virginia Legislature’s interim meetings Monday in Huntington.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s president told legislators by 2037, he has goals to have Marshall students graduating debt free, have three times the current amount of start-ups incubated and have higher returns for money invested.

During the Joint Standing Committee of Education on Monday, Marshall President Brad D. Smith told members of the West Virginia Legislature while the university is operating at an approximate $28 million deficit, and student enrollment is down, they are expanding investment and student recruiting efforts.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

