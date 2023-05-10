HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s president told legislators by 2037, he has goals to have Marshall students graduating debt free, have three times the current amount of start-ups incubated and have higher returns for money invested.
During the Joint Standing Committee of Education on Monday, Marshall President Brad D. Smith told members of the West Virginia Legislature while the university is operating at an approximate $28 million deficit, and student enrollment is down, they are expanding investment and student recruiting efforts.
“We’re not in trouble but we don’t like the direction it’s going and we’re trying to turn it around,” he said.
Smith said in addition to having students graduate without student loan debt, he hopes to have a 100% job placement rate for graduates by 2037, the university’s 200th anniversary.
Smith also hopes to have $150 million in funded research, grants and contracts.
Smith told legislators in 2025, it is estimated West Virginia will have 21% fewer high school students eligible for college. Even if students are eligible for college, Smith said fewer students are choosing to go to college, whether it is because of the cost, not enough flexibility or the thought that their career field may not need a college diploma.
Through reaching out to current and former presidents at universities that are graduating more students on time, growing enrollment and building endowments, Smith said they are seeing shifts in ways higher education is being offered.
“Higher education universities are now starting to focus on in-demand curriculums, making sure that what they’re teaching is what society needs and what economies need,” he said. “The second is they’re starting to teach more flexible classes, online, in the classroom, you get to choose, you have any option. It’s not prescribed for you.”
Smith said they are also transitioning to seek out various cohorts to attract new students, such as military, adults, non-residents, metro students and other groups.
Despite the changes, whether they will happen in the next 14 years or already happened in the previous 84 years of Marshall’s history, Smith said the mission has not changed.
“Throughout all of this, what gets me most excited is we haven’t forgotten who we are,” he said. “The soul has remained intact. We are a student-focused, community-oriented school that continues to build on traditions of the past while reimagining and reinventing itself for the future.”
The committee also heard from Toni Backstrom, strategic state solutions manager with Lexia Learning, who spoke about early literacy professional development.
Backstrom told legislators reading proficiency is a national issue, because even though 95% of students are capable of learning to read, only 33% are considered proficient or exceed proficiency.
Because educators are the most significant impact on students learning how to read and comprehend materials, Backstrom said teachers need to be taught the science of reading and what goes into the process of learning to read.
“The end product, the sum that we want to get to is comprehending readers, and there are two big bucket areas of skills that we really have to ensure students have, understand equally and are fluent, accurate and automatic in those skills,” she said. “One, word recognition, they need to understand an recognize the words … the other part of that being language comprehension, we have to understand language.”
Backstrom recommended for implementation in West Virginia, educators could learn the why, how and what of literacy acquisition through online learning programs, printed materials and face-to-face or line online learning sessions.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
