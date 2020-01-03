MILTON — Educators from across Cabell County learned from each other’s favorite practices at the first Cabell County Winter Middle School Conference on Thursday at Milton Middle School.
The conference featured nearly 30 sessions, with curriculum based upon teachers’ feedback and suggestions, said Justin Boggs, executive director of middle schools.
“It’s the first time we’ve done something like this, so we thought we’d give it a shot,” Boggs said. “And so far, it’s gone very well.”
Although the majority of sessions were led by local teachers, the conference also welcomed NASA instructors to teach lessons on energy and engineering, as well as representatives from the West Virginia Department of Education.
“It gets the teachers from across the county in one place,” B.J. Roberts, Community in Schools site coordinator at Huntington East Middle, said. “A lot of them know each other, so they get to hang out and have a good time and build some camaraderie among the teachers.”
Leading a session on building positive culture in classrooms, Roberts said the conference showcased many empowering lessons and topics.
“They’ve had a bunch of different classes, resources to help teachers out as we deal with the opioid epidemic,” Roberts said. “You get information, which is a refresher, but you also get some new stuff, some new tricks, which you can utilize in the classroom. It is teachers helping fellow teachers, which is neat.”
Teachers attending the conference agreed that collaboration is one of the best ways to grow in the classroom.
“I like learning from other teachers. You see what’s working in practice in their classroom as opposed to just going and sitting in a session somewhere,” Felicia Backus, math, science and social studies teacher at Barboursville Middle, said. “You get to see what practically applies to what we’re doing.”
Backus, too, led sessions throughout the day, and said participants’ engagement in the lessons was encouraging.
“I’ve learned a lot, and I feel like the people in the sessions have learned, too,” Backus said. “Any time two teachers get together, or any time teachers get together, you learn from each other.”