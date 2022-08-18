CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s public school system got a new Board of Education president last month and a new state schools superintendent last week.
Top leadership changes continued this week. The Department of Education, which the state superintendent controls day to day, has now lost its top lawyer and its assistant superintendent.
Michele Blatt hasn’t left her job as deputy state schools superintendent, a position separate from the assistant superintendent. But new state Schools Superintendent David Roach announced in a news release Wednesday evening that he was hiring Upshur County Schools Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus as a second deputy state superintendent, starting Aug. 31.
“Dr. Stankus will join Deputy Michele Blatt as part of the Department’s executive leadership team,” the release stated.
Department General Counsel Heather Hutchens said she submitted her resignation letter Monday and her last day in the office will be Friday. She said she worked for the education department for more than 21 years, starting as a staff attorney and becoming general counsel in 2005.
She said she wasn’t asked to resign.
“It’s just a good time for me to transition. I have nothing bad to say about the Department of Education at all. I’ve been very proud of my work here,” Hutchens said.
“I’ve been very privileged to have public education as a client for so many years, and hope to continue to serve the education community in some capacity in the future,” she said.
She said her annual salary, as of her departure, was about $127,300.
In West Virginia public education’s hierarchy, governors appoint members of the state school board to nine-year terms, and the state Senate confirms or denies those appointments. Once confirmed, the board members can’t be removed over political or policy disagreements until their terms expire.
The board passes statewide education policies and directives and hires and oversees the state superintendent. The superintendent, in turn, controls the education department’s operations and is supposed to carry out the board’s will.
Together, the board, state superintendent and department assist, regulate and oversee locally elected county boards of education and their public schools.
Past state school board members had their own attorney, separate from Hutchens, from 2014 to 2018. Last week, the board voted without dissent to re-establish that role by transferring Stephanie Abraham there — out of her subordinate department attorney position under Hutchens.
New state board President Paul Hardesty said Abraham was legal counsel to the Logan County Board of Education when Hardesty led that board, and he said she’s highly qualified.
Abraham’s husband, Brian, is Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff and the state School Building Authority’s board chairman. The School Building Authority awards public school construction and renovation grants to counties.
In 2018, Justice appointed David Roach as the authority’s executive director. Roach led the authority alongside Brian Abraham until the state school board hired Roach as the new state superintendent last week.
Hardesty himself lobbied in the state Legislature for Justice’s Greenbrier resort, and Justice later appointed Hardesty to an unexpired Senate seat and eventually the state school board.
“The board has oversight basically over one employee, and that’s the superintendent,” Hardesty said this week.
The board has other direct employees such as a secretary and, now, an attorney, but none as pivotal as the superintendent.
Hardesty noted there are times when the board and the education department are aligned on issues and times when they’re not, and the board felt it needed its own attorney. Abraham’s $98,400 salary didn’t change with the transfer.
The department hasn’t announced a new general counsel.
In another leadership change, Jan Barth, the department’s assistant state schools superintendent, left her job this week. Her total compensation as of last year was $125,600. HD Media was unable to reach her.
She previously said she worked in several roles for the department from about 1989 to 2010, including directing the assessment office. Former state schools superintendent Steve Paine hired her in 2018 as a “senior adviser” for issues like math improvement and new tests, but Paine quickly promoted her to the assistant superintendent role.
A lawsuit from 2019-2021 revealed Barth successfully urged the College Board, which had already won a $1 million annual contract with the department to provide the SAT as the high school standardized test, to hire a former state Republican Party chairman as a lobbyist.
Barth wrote in an email to the College Board that the lobbyist, Conrad Lucas, would “neutralize” a lobbyist from ACT Inc., which had been working to sell the competing college entrance exam.
It’s unclear whether the department will fill the assistant superintendent job.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the department provided an emailed statement on the departures after Roach didn’t provide an interview.
“The (West Virginia Department of Education) is grateful for the years of service and commitment of time and talent Dr. Barth and Ms. Hutchens have contributed to the Department and public education in West Virginia,” Christy Day, department spokeswoman, said in the statement.