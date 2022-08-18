The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s public school system got a new Board of Education president last month and a new state schools superintendent last week.

Top leadership changes continued this week. The Department of Education, which the state superintendent controls day to day, has now lost its top lawyer and its assistant superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

