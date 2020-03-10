HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will conduct its annual Educator Expo from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, on the Huntington campus in room BE-5 on the lower level of the Memorial Student Center.
More than 25 school systems from nine states will be represented and seeking teachers in various disciplines.
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, said this presents an opportunity for education students and graduates to network with many recruiters in a centralized place.
“School systems are always seeking math, science and foreign language teachers, as well as speech pathologists, school counselors, nurses and wellness employees. This presents opportunities for students in liberal arts and health professions to network and gather information about a career within the education arena that they may have not considered,” Brown said.
Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes to this event. Brown also said that students in other colleges at Marshall who want to consider a career in teaching are encouraged to attend and talk with recruiters.
For more information or questions, contact the Marshall University Office of Career Education at 304-696-2370 or career@marshall.edu.