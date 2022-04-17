HUNTINGTON — What started as a student-led grassroots effort to make Marshall University more sustainable in 2009 has grown into the school’s Sustainability Department in the years since.
“When this first got started, students wanted to see more recycling and sustainability efforts at Marshall University,” sustainability manager Amy Parsons-White said. “For a while it was just a student garden and a recycling program, which we still have both of, but we’ve added a lot of new programs as part of the department in the past four years.”
Parsons-White said some of the things that have been added to the department and what make it more successful include the Rolling Thunder Bike Share, where students can download an app and use bicycles; Gro Marshall Nature-Based Recovery, which provides recovery fellowship using gardening, meditation and yoga as therapy; and the first commercial compost facility in West Virginia, which is also the second largest compost facility at any university east of the Mississippi River.
“Having the compost allows us to dispose of all of our office paper, cardboard, food waste and lawn waste,” Parsons-White said. “(Former) President (Jerome) Gilbert, before he left, also signed on to the Break Free From Plastic pledge, which we are still working on phasing out single-use plastics by 2025 and replacing them with aluminum, glass or compostable.”
In addition to phasing out plastics, Parsons-White said the university is continuing to expand recycling every day and is in the process of purchasing a glass crusher.
“With a glass crusher, we’d be able to use the sand from the glass back on campus for gardening, art and other uses,” she said. “It will end up saving the university on purchasing sand as well.”
The Marshall University Sustainability Department recently became a member of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, something Parsons-White said she is proud of.
“Being a member provides mentorship, funding opportunities to expand and automatically includes all of the students and faculty in the membership as well,” she said. “It provides a very robust way of keeping data, far more than any other I’ve seen, and looks at everything the department is doing and how many courses get into sustainability, university bills and things like that. It then provides a ranking with all of the other universities in the world that participate.”
Something added at the start of this school year was a thrift store, which opened across Hal Greer Boulevard in the old UpperCuts barber shop.
“We partnered with Housing (and Residence Life) to make a ‘green moveout,’ where students can donate their unwanted items instead of just throwing them away,” Parsons-White said. “Those items are then taken to the thrift store, where students can purchase them using their Herd Points.”
As part of the sustainability efforts, reusable bags are needed for the thrift store, which are also on Herd Points.
“Before, so many good items were just being thrown away when students moved out if they couldn’t fit them in their car or whatever the case was,” Parsons-White said. “The thrift store is already providing something new for students and saving waste in the process.”
Parsons-White has been Marshall University’s sustainability manager for four years and said she is looking forward to the department continuing to grow.
“The three pillars of sustainability are people, planet and profit,” she said. “Everyone looks at the environmental side of sustainability, but it’s not just environmental. It’s also social justice, equity and with money savings or a profit in order to be sustainable.”