HUNTINGTON — Kids got a chance to take part in an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 20, at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington, thanks to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s socially distanced Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunts.
Saturday’s events, which were held at Harveytown Park and St. Cloud Commons, were part of a series of eight Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunts the GHPRD has planned in the Huntington area. Additional egg hunts will take place at Altizer Park and April Dawn Park on March 27; and Veterans Memorial Park and McClelland Park on April 3.
The egg hunts are being held in lieu of GHPRD’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Ritter Park in Huntington.
In addition to finding eggs, which are filled with treats and toys, participants can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and win prizes. Pre-registration is required for the egg hunts, which are free to attend.
Easter will be observed Sunday, April 4.