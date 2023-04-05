The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Developmental Therapy Center and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted the 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt, an adaptive egg hunt for children who have disabilities, Tuesday evening.

The Quiet Bunny hunt for children who have sensory processing difficulties took place in a quiet and calming space where children were able to enter one at a time. The Bunny Tail hunt was offered for children using wheelchairs or who have restricted mobility, who used magnetic bunny tail poles to pick up eggs. The Peep Peep hunt for those who are visually impaired offered beeping eggs that chirp until they are found.

