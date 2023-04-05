Four-year-old Will Jones searches for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday at St. Cloud’s All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Zane and Zoey Walsh pet a donkey from the Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday at St. Cloud’s All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Matthew Vanwinkle hunts for prizes during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Two-year-old Laikyn Howard searches for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Children feed animals from the Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Five-year-old Ashley Carmen shows off her fresh face paint during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Five-year-old Xavier Workman hunts for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt takes place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Four-year-old Will Jones searches for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday at St. Cloud’s All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Zane and Zoey Walsh pet a donkey from the Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday at St. Cloud’s All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Eleven-year-old Matthew Vanwinkle hunts for prizes during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Two-year-old Laikyn Howard searches for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Children feed animals from the Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Five-year-old Ashley Carmen shows off her fresh face paint during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Five-year-old Xavier Workman hunts for eggs during the Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt takes place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Developmental Therapy Center and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted the 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt, an adaptive egg hunt for children who have disabilities, Tuesday evening.
The Quiet Bunny hunt for children who have sensory processing difficulties took place in a quiet and calming space where children were able to enter one at a time. The Bunny Tail hunt was offered for children using wheelchairs or who have restricted mobility, who used magnetic bunny tail poles to pick up eggs. The Peep Peep hunt for those who are visually impaired offered beeping eggs that chirp until they are found.
The event ended with the Every Bunny Welcome hunt, where those with other disabilities and their siblings had an opportunity to join in on the fun.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.