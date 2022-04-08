The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Children with special needs were able to search for Easter eggs at a hunt designed especially for them Thursday.

Hosted by Developmental Therapy Center and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the Eggciting Egg Hunt was an adaptive egg hunt that took place at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington.

The event featured four types of egg hunts to accommodate the children, from a “quiet bunny” egg hunt designed for children with sensory processing difficulties to a “bunny tail” egg hunt for children using wheelchairs or who had restricted mobility and a “peep peep” egg hunt for visually impaired children. There was also an egg hunt for children with any other disabilities.

A petting zoo, games, refreshments, and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail were also available.

Located near downtown Huntington, Developmental Therapy Center has provided service for nearly seven decades for patients across the Tri-State in the form of occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language therapy and special instruction services to those with special needs.

