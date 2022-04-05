HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, will host an EGGS-traordinary Scavenger Hunt for youth 18 and younger through Friday, April 8, at multiple locations throughout Cabell County. There will also be a Facebook Live event at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, to announce the winners.
More than 250 eggs will be hidden at different locations with clues posted daily on PEP’s website, pepwv.org. Participants will need to decipher the clues to hunt for the eggs. Each egg will contain a QR code to scan that opens the PEP event registration website, which features drug prevention resources, youth project information, public service announcements and a place to register for the prize drawing.
“After the wonderful success of last year’s inaugural Eggs-traordinary community event, we are thrilled to again engage youth and our community in this fun prevention activity,” said Lyn M. O’Connell, Ph.D., associate director of the division of addiction sciences at Marshall Health and chair of the PEP steering committee.
“This is not your ordinary Easter egg hunt,” said Angela D. Saunders, director of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership. “The event will engage school-age youth throughout the week and beyond by giving them the opportunity to get outside and have some fun, as well as learn more about PEP’s prevention efforts.”
To play, participants must be 18 years old or younger. Each youth may register up to two eggs. If participants find more than two eggs, they should leave them for another hunter or give them to another youth who can register to win a prize. Youth will be limited to one randomly selected prize.
Every youth registering an egg will win prizes will also win a “Live Drug-Free with PEP” bracelet and an event T-shirt. During the Facebook Live event April 13, PEP will randomly draw from the registered codes winners of the more than 75 prizes ranging in value from $3 to $200. Prizes include free meals, haircuts, baskets of goodies, skating passes, gift cards, bikes, a mountain bike, outdoor games and more. Winners will receive instructions about picking up their prizes.
Event sponsors include PEP coalitions members Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tri-State, Cade’s Counseling, Cracker Barrel, Jeff’s Bike Shop, Roll-A-Rama, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Grindstone Coffee, Pump Up the Fun, Woven by Grace, Domino’s Pizza, Marshall Bookstore, Highway 55, Bath & Body Works, Pizza Hut, Buddy’s BBQ, Roosters, Austin’s Ice Cream and the Wing Place. More are being added daily.
For questions about rules, participation or how to donate, email Saunders at saundersa@marshall.edu.