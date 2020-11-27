CHARLESTON — Eight Charleston police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city.
Contact tracing is underway in the department to identify any people these officers have come in contact with, according to the city.
“These officers are currently recovering at home with mild symptoms,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing to minimize the spread of this disease.”
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said the department is continuing operations as normal.
“Our officers are working diligently to keep folks safe, while also following Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines,” Hunt said. “All CPD operations will continue to function normally.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state and in Kanawha County continue to rise as the holiday season approaches. The county reported 1,298 active cases Thursday, up 134 cases from last Friday.
Six Kanawha Countians and 51 other West Virginians have died in the past seven days due to the virus, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Goodwin said it remains important for the community to follow health department safety guidelines throughout the winter to prevent further community spread.
“The Charleston Police Department has not stopped working for one minute during this pandemic in their mission to keep our citizens safe,” Goodwin said.
“They must train and work hard every day to keep you safe, and we ask that all residents do whatever they can to assist in slowing the spread of this disease to help protect all our first responders and front-line workers.”