MILTON — An individual at the Milton Pre-K Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual who tested positive for the virus was last at school Thursday.
Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in six additional people at the Milton Pre-K Center and one support individual from Marshall University being asked to quarantine after it was determined that they had come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
The Milton Elementary School building is not affected.
The Milton Pre-K Center remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.