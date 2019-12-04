BARBOURSVILLE — Eight people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
- Castina Marie Clark, 38, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
- Shirley Rosetta Robie, 55, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.
- Pamela Jo Criswell, 39, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, DUI and obstructing. Bond was not set.
- David Allen Chamberlain Jr., 29, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
- Donald Frederick Thompson, 28, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bailpiece. Bond was $15,000.
- Ronald Lee Frye II was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a capias. Bond was not set.
- Emily Ann McClung was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Nicholas County charged her with a capias. Bond was not set.
- Dylan James Napier was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 9:15 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
Missing person, 7:20 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Information report, 4:42 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Forged prescription, 2:08 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, noon Nov. 20, 700 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:50 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, auto theft, 10 p.m. Nov. 1, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, noon Nov. 25, 1800 block of Rural Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 35th Street Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Open container, 10:22 a.m. Monday, 8th Street and 8 ½ Alley.
Runaway juvenile, 7 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, improper registration, insurance required, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 6th Avenue and Buffington Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:03 a.m. Monday, 4200 block of Altizer Avenue.