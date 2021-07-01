MILTON — A Milton couple has been charged with eight counts of animal cruelty after five malnourished horses, two ponies and a mule were seized by the local animal control unit Thursday.
Law enforcement officials, Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Rescue and Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue arrived at the home of Connie and Joel Boggess on Thursday afternoon with search warrants and paperwork to relocate the animals from the facility after receiving complaints for more than a year.
The couple owned and operated River Cities Therapy and Recreation Center, which their website describes as a non-profit “dedicated to the well being of children and adults through equine assisted therapy and activities.”
Tania Creamer, executive director of Heart of Phoenix, said she was shocked by the condition of the horses upon arrival.
“This facility being used as a therapeutic riding center with children coming in and potentially learning that this is OK, but it wasn’t at all OK. The condition of these horses was never OK,” Creamer said. “There’s no reason a horse receiving good care would look like most of these horses did today.”
A horse’s health is scored on a scale from 1-9, Creamer added, with 9 being the healthiest and 5 being ideal. Each of the eight equines taken Thursday scored a 4 or below, which is when law enforcement got involved.
One was scored at the lowest mark, meaning there was no more body fat to be lost on the horse. Most of the horses, officials said, scored between 2-3.
“All the way around, it’s a sad situation,” Creamer said.
Humane officer Jon Rutherford said arrest warrants have been filed but neither Connie nor Joel Boggess have been taken into custody yet.
The horses will be taken to Days End Horse Rescue Farm in Lisbon, Maryland, where they will undergo further medical evaluation and rehabilitation. They will remain there until further notice.
“Typically, they would come back to Heart of Phoenix but I’m concerned, with this particular case, that it’s better to go out of state just due to how close we are to this location,” Creamer said.
As the case proceeds, she added that the horses could eventually be returned to the owners after they are brought to health, or they could be given to another organization depending on the outcome of the case.
“I just wish that people felt like they could ask for help before it deteriorated to this point,” Creamer said. “You don’t have to wait until it gets this bad.”