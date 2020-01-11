HUNTINGTON — Eight more people have filed to run for Huntington City Council as of Friday, meaning there are now contenders for each of the city’s nine council districts.
They are joining two mayoral candidates and nine other council candidates who have applied since the filing period began Jan. 1.
Tyler Bowen, a Republican, filed for the District 1 seat, which includes the city’s Westmoreland neighborhood and a sliver of the West End. Bowen is the residential dining manager at Marshall University, serves on the board of directors for Vinson Little League and volunteers with Boy Scouts of America. He is joining incumbent Joyce Clark, a Democrat, who filed for re-election to the seat last week.
Jim Rumbaugh, a Republican, filed to run in District 2, which represents the city’s West End neighborhood. Rumbaugh is an optician at Browning Eyecare in Kenova. He previously secured the Democratic nomination for the seat in 2016 before eventually losing in the general election. Rumbaugh is joining Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister, both Democrats, who previously filed for the seat.
Incumbent Jennifer Wheeler has filed for re-election in District 4, switching her party affiliation from independent to Democrat. Wheeler, the director of development at the Huntington Museum of Art, said she wanted to participate in the primary election and would not be able to do so had she remained an independent. District 4 makes up most of the Southside west of 8th Street, Harveytown and parts of the South Hills area above Ritter Park.
William “Bill” Dawson, a Republican, and Andy McKee, a Democrat, filed to run for the District 6 seat. This district includes portions of the Southside, South Hills, Enslow Park, Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Stamford Park and streets off Norway Avenue to the eastern city limits. Dawson is an attorney with Campbell Woods PLLC and board member of CONTACT Huntington. McKee is a retired Army veteran and science teacher at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, teaching the country’s only middle school herpetology program (the study of amphibians and reptiles). He also founded the Mountain State Reptile Rescue.
Luke Brumfield, a Republican, applied for the District 7 seat, which encompasses portions of Washington Boulevard, U.S. 60 near Rotary Park and the area surrounding the former Peyton Elementary School. Brumfield works at Et Tu Compute, which provides computer programming services. He is seeking to face off against incumbent Mike Shockley, a Democrat, who filed for re-election last week.
Josh Adkins, a Republican, filed for the District 8 seat, making up Highlawn and a portion of the downtown area from 18th to 22nd streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. Adkins is a contracted salesman and project organizer. He also does outreach and mentoring for individuals who are addicted or homeless, and volunteers locally by speaking about his life experiences.
Ally Layman, a Democrat, applied to run in District 9, making up Guyandotte, Altizer, a small portion of Highlawn between 28th and 31st streets, and the Arlington Park subdivision in the Beverly Hills area. Layman is manager of Taps at Heritage and member of the Huntington Human Relations Commission, the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She is also a founding member and president of Huntington Pride, which successfully produced the city’s first Pride Festival last year.
Other candidates who have applied since last week include Sam McGuffin and Aaron-Michael Fox, both Democrats, for District 3; Teresa Johnson, a Democrat, for District 5; and at-large candidates Joshua Garnes, a Republican, and Bob Bailey, a Democrat.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has also filed for re-election as a Democrat, and Scott Caserta has filed to run for the mayor’s position as a Republican.
The deadline to file for Huntington City Council is Jan. 31.