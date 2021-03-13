HUNTINGTON — Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the state to 2,519.
Among the deaths reported was a 75-year-old woman from Putnam County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also confirmed 307 new cases of the virus, for a total of 135,149.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,290), Berkeley (9,996), Boone (1,637), Braxton (789), Brooke (2,039), Cabell (8,071), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (478), Fayette (2,773), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,126), Greenbrier (2,446), Hampshire (1,559), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,309), Harrison (4,950), Jackson (1,698), Jefferson (3,702), Kanawha (12,344), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,275), Logan (2,778), Marion (3,772), Marshall (3,092), Mason (1,808), McDowell (1,387), Mercer (4,282), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,188), Monongalia (8,276), Monroe (977), Morgan (946), Nicholas (1,244), Ohio (3,698), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,618), Putnam (4,338), Raleigh (4,908), Randolph (2,428), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,097), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,720), Wayne (2,628), Webster (376), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (361), Wood (7,241) and Wyoming (1,771).
Cabell County reported 415 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 38.
DHHR also reported that 242,041 people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 385,654 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Two of the COVID-19 vaccines available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
More than 1,500 new cases were reported in Ohio on Saturday, while Kentucky reported a total of 415,770 cases statewide and 4,966 total deaths.