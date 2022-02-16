HUNTINGTON — Elected officials remembered and honored a long-time Cabell County commissioner.
Nancy Cartmill, 79, died Tuesday, Administrator Beth Thompson confirmed. Cartmill became joined the commission in 2003. From 1993 to 2001, she served as mayor of Barboursville and was the first woman to be elected to the position.
According to a press release from the county, funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Wednesday morning. In Cartmill’s honor, a black drape will be placed over the banister at the entrance of the courthouse. Also, state flags at all county-owned facilities will be lowered until the day of the services.
The Cabell County Commission is expected to have a special meeting Wednesday at 1 p.m. According to the agenda, commissioners will discuss a proclamation regarding the vacancy ahead of the 2022 election cycle.
As the news of Cartmill’s death circulated, other elected officials highlighted Cartmill’s legacy.
“Nancy Cartmill was a longtime friend who served her constituents well. She approached public service w/ great professionalism & was quick to speak her mind,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Twitter. “Charlie & I are thinking of her family & the citizens of Cabell Co. who lost a great civic leader.
“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Nancy Cartmill,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Facebook. “Nancy dedicated her life to serving the people of Cabell County and West Virginia, and she will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with her family and everyone who loved her.”
“Nancy Cartmill was a dedicated public servant, former Barboursville mayor, and dear friend,” said U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in a Facebook post. “I am so sad to learn of her passing. I know she will be sorely missed by each West Virginian whose life she touched during her decades of work for our state. Please join me in praying for Nancy’s loved ones during this time.”
First lady of West Virginia Cathy Justice shared her prayers and condolences to Cartmill’s family on Twitter. Gov. Jim Justice echoed her comments.
“I'd like to personally send my prayers and condolences to the family of Nancy Cartmill,” Cathy Justice wrote. “She was a former Mayor of Barboursville and Cabell County Commissioner as well as sat on the Communities In Schools Advisory Council. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.”
“Please join Cathy and me in praying for the Cartmill family,” the governor said. “Nancy was a hardworking West Virginian and she will be greatly missed!”
Commission President Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya, who both currently serve on the commission, remembered Cartmill on Tuesday.
“Nancy was an outstanding commissioner. We didn’t always agree, but we knew where each other stood on situations,” Morgan said. “Oftentimes, we voted together. And Nancy, because of the number of years that she had served ... had a lot of institutional knowledge both concerning workings of the commission and from her workings with state associations and things, understood a lot of issues with Charleston or how associations could better lobby for their positions.”
“The passing of Commissioner Cartmill is a huge loss for Cabell County. She was an iconic figure in our community,” Sobonya said. “She leaves behind a legacy of a lifetime of public service, both as Mayor of Barboursville and as County Commissioner. I will be forever grateful to her for her mentorship and leadership. Moving forward, we certainly will have big shoes to fill. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with her family.”
Village of Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum told The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday that Cartmill had a commanding presence in the local community and statewide. She was a person others could look up to who fought for her causes passionately, he said.
“Not only did she say what she meant and meant what she said, but she followed through and genuinely cared about the people and children in this community,” he said. “Obviously, her body of work speaks for itself.”