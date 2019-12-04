HUNTINGTON — The League of Women Voters will host a meeting on election laws at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Woodlands Retirement Center, 1 Bradley Drive in Huntington.
Representatives from the Cabell County Clerk's Office and the West Virginia Secretary of State's office will answer questions concerning election laws in West Virginia. Some of the topics include campaign finance rules, purging the registration rolls, protection from intervention in our elections by foreign parties and more.
The public is invited. The league says it encourages all voters to know election laws and what measures have been taken to protect their ballots.