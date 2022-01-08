HUNTINGTON — Elections and one resolution are on the agenda for the next Huntington City Council meeting.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. A work session prior to the meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Council members are expected to elect their next chairperson and vice chairperson. Councilman Mike Shockley, who represents District 7, began serving as chairman following the resignation of District 4 Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler at the end of June. He was the former vice chairman. Council members then elected Councilwoman Holly Smith Mount, the District 6 representative, as vice chairwoman.
At the end of the last meeting, on Dec. 27, Shockley said he looked forward to whoever the new officers may be and added that he would be available to help with the transition and for aiding other council members.
Monday’s agenda has one resolution on it: the authorization of amending a lease and operating agreement that the city has with Riverwalk LLC for Harris Riverfront Park. The item was previously discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting.
At the end of 2015, the Huntington City Council approved an agreement with Riverwalk for the development of the park after a 21-year dispute. Huntington Marine Services planned to build a barge mooring facility in Westmoreland, but the city blocked the idea.
About a year after settling, a project aimed at developing a marina at Harris Riverfront Park was announced. At the time, Mayor Steve Williams said plans included a 260-slip marina, boat repair and retail shop, boardwalk with shopping, and eventually even condominiums as part of a three-phase, $100 million investment.
“It’s very simply to extend the … agreement for two more years so that we can get this thing done,” Williams said during the committee meeting.
Delays are related to the coronavirus pandemic, getting permits and structuring finance, he later added.
The committee voted to move the resolution forward with a favorable recommendation.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
