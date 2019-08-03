DICKSON, W.Va. — A congregation with many questions after the loss of their church building earlier this week is on the verge of getting some answers about what started a fire that left Florence Memorial United Methodist Church in ruins.
One official said Friday that after completing the initial investigation, the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office believe that an electrical issue was the source of a fire that quickly consumed the overhead crawl space in the building's attic, eventually consuming and collapsing the roof and steeple of the church. Arson has been ruled out as a cause, said Wayne County Emergency Services coordinator B.J. Willis.
According to Wayne County 911 Dispatch, Florence Memorial United Methodist Church, which was built in 1951, was reported to be on fire just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Willis said it took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the flames, dousing the building with more than 37,000 gallons of water before completely smothering all active flames and "hot spots."
Wayne and Lavalette volunteer fire departments were the first responding agencies to arrive, followed by the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, which provided a ladder truck to help control the blaze.
Once crews were in the building attempting to control the fire from inside, they experienced difficulty in getting directly to the source of the flames, which was near the back of the building, Willis said.
"We had our guys in there, but once the fire burned a hole in the ceiling of the church, we knew we had to get them out of there because it wasn't safe anymore and the steeple was coming next," Willis said.
The fire, as large as it was, did not spread to other parts of the building but stayed local to the roof, ceiling and rafters.
There was minimal fire damage to items inside the sanctuary, but water and ash have left almost everything insdie covered or unusable.
Fast-forward one week and church leaders have announced the congregation will still hold its weekly service on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The church has rented a large tent, placing it in the parking lot as it prepares for a "New Beginnings" service, where several church members from different communities in the area will be worshiping and telling their Florence Memorial stories from the past at 10 a.m. on Sunday.