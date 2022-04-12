BARBOURSVILLE — Nichols Elementary School students will find themselves behind the handlebars as the school’s gym classes have added bike-riding to the curriculum.
The Barboursville school received 24 Strider Learn-to-Ride bikes to teach kindergartners and first-graders how to ride bicycles and encourage them to stay active, physical education teacher Corey Cole said.
Students have shown positive reactions to the bikes so far, Cole said, as he has already had students learning to control their bikes in class. Though he’s excited for the students to learn, Cole said he was surprised by how many students do not know how to ride a bike properly.
“I know a lot of kids know how to ride a bike, but most of the students were struggling with balancing or just can’t ride a bike yet,” Cole said. “So I think it’s a good opportunity to teach them. If they can learn it here, that’s great.”
The bikes, helmets and teaching curriculum come from the Learn-to-Ride program from All Kids Bike, a national movement with a goal to teach all children how to ride a bike. The program is in an estimated 549 schools in all 50 states, according to the program’s website.
Cole said the curriculum teaches students to learn the basics of riding a bike before adding pedals. Instead of worrying about pedals right away, the students learn balancing, walking and coasting properly first.
“What it gives you the opportunity to do is with kindergartners and first-graders who can’t ride a bike, they’re able to sit on it, adjust the seats, adjust it to their height, and it allows them to walk and balance and propel themselves on the bikes to get them to start balancing,” Cole said.
Cole said he has started using chalk lines and cones to teach students balance, and he’s incorporated games such as Red Light, Green Light to teach stopping and starting controls.
After all or most of the students understand the basics, Cole said he will add the pedals and continue building on the fundamentals of bike-riding.
Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries provided the funding for the bikes, helmets and curriculum for Nichols Elementary.
Local Hwy 55 franchise owner Erin Downard said her family has grown up as avid bikers, and she thinks teaching students how to ride young helps keep them active and builds confidence as they learn to ride on their own.
Downard said though not an inexpensive program, Hwy 55 hopes to expand and work with other schools to provide more bikes to young students.
“I think our goal long term is to be able to find other schools and be able to keep continuing the program,” she said. “The program itself allows for a five-year deal, but obviously it can go past that if they maintain and keep the bikes in good working order, so that’s the nice part. There’s several years’ worth of kids who will get the chance to ride these bikes.”