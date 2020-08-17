COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners received and referred to County Engineer Patrick Leighty a petition to accept Township Road 218 in Elizabeth Township into the county road system.
The commissioners received a petition from residents in Elizabeth Township saying the road is in dire need of repair, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday. The road currently is maintained by township trustees, she said.
“About half the calls we’re getting are road related,” Holliday said. The engineer’s officers is in charge of county roads, she said.
Road-related calls should be sent to the engineer’s office at 740-533-4317, Holliday said.
In other action, the board received and referred a notice by P&W Handi Mart to sell alcoholic beverages to Union Township Trustees. The owners of the Handi Mart put the issue before voters in the Ohio primary.
The issue was approved by voters in the primary earlier this summer.
The board also:
- Accepted the vacation of Township Road 1337 (Andrew Avenue) in Fayette Township.
- Changed the employment status of Leah Bryant from part-time emergency medical technician to part-time paramedic effective Aug. 9 for the county ambulance district.