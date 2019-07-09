CHARLESTON — Officials at a West Virginia airport say a plane with 60 people on board made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff with a possible problem with the landing gear.

Yeager Airport in Charleston says in a news release the PSA Airlines plane departed from the airport Saturday but then returned and landed safely. The plane was headed for Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Police and fire crews were mobilized at different locations around the airport as the plane returned. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.