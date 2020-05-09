FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Weather delays will keep a road in Greenup County closed next week for repairs.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Ky. 2 in Greenup County will remain closed at milepoint 13.8 between Tortoise Street and Lea Acres Road as crews continue emergency slide repairs just east of the Little Sandy River bridge. Crews expect it will take until Friday, May 15, to complete excavation and rebuilding the section of Ky. 2 that is slipping away with the embankment.
All through traffic on Ky. 2 should detour using Ky. 3307 (Whetstone) or Ky. 1 to Ky. 1459, or seek alternate routes, the release said. Motorists should note that a previous slide on Ky. 1459 has created one-lane traffic along a portion of that highway.
All road work is subject to change depending on weather conditions, the release said. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment.