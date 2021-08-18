HUNTINGTON — A rainy start to the morning didn't dampen any spirits in the hours leading up to the start of the first day of school for Cabell County public school students.
Employees, who are hopeful for a bit of normalcy to begin the year, were elated to welcome students back into their buildings Wednesday for the 2021-22 school year. Administrators echoed that excitement, and even the school resource officers cracked a smile.
“We are so excited to welcome our students back to a new year. I can tell you our staff, our teachers, principals, custodians, cooks and bus drivers are all so excited to see our students, and I think that is what the students will see,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Saxe and other Central Office staff gathered before daylight at the transportation complex in Lesage to perform a special send-off for bus drivers. As each one drove past the line of staff and headed for their route, they were greeted with signs and light-up wands as a show of appreciation.
“Our bus drivers are the first person to see our kids in the morning and the last person to see them at the end of the day,” Saxe said. “Making sure that we have that one caring adult is always so important, and these bus drivers exemplify that. They are building positive relationships with students.”
When those same buses dropped off students at each school, a school resource officer (SRO) was there to meet many of them. There are 10 stationed across the school district, and one was returning to his post after eight years away.
Ernest Blackburn, a member of the Huntington Police Department, has a dozen years under his belt as an SRO, but Wednesday was also his first day at Huntington High School after eight years of serving in other capacities with HPD.
“I missed it — the people, the faculty, the administration, all of it,” Blackburn said.
For him, it’s more than just a responsibility. It’s a chance to develop relationships with each of the kids he interacts with on a daily basis.
“I’ve done this in the past for 12 years and made a lot of connections with students that have carried on through their adult years. I see them out. If they call the police department, they ask for me,” Blackburn said.
“It helps the police, it helps the community and it helps the school,” he continued.
HHS Principal Dan Gleason said interactions like that are a key foundational element to a student’s educational experience, and is hopeful that this year provides more time to develop those relationships in the classroom than last year did.
“They need that connection. We have to develop relationships before we get into the content and skills that will be instructed, but they need that connection with the staff and other students. It’s critical. It’s the foundation of student success,” Gleason said.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, Lincoln County students were scheduled to begin the school year Wednesday, but all schools were closed due to high water left behind by overnight storms. Catholic schools and other private schools in the area returned to class earlier this week.
The Cabell Virtual Learning Academy also kicked off its inaugural year Wednesday and will follow the same schedule as brick-and-mortar schools in the district. Students in Lawrence County, Ohio, returned to class Wednesday as well, though some schools were delayed due to power outages.