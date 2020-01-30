SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Employment at companies in The Point, a 500-acre industrial park in Southern Ohio, has grown to nearly 800 people, and the agency overseeing it is looking to add more in the coming year.
An update on the industrial park’s impact was provided Tuesday at the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. Board of Trustees’ annual meeting.
The 787 jobs at The Point provided about $52 million in income to the Tri-State and produced $245 million in annual sales, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation. The trustees met at the chamber offices on Collins Avenue.
Those businesses in the industrial park also generate about $374,000 in annual property tax revenues for the county, Dingus said.
The county’s unemployment rate has seen a decline from 8% in 2010 to 4.8% a decade later, Dingus said. The rate had dropped to 4% last April. However, the projected closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, will have a staggering effect on Lawrence County, he said. More than 1,000 people work at the hospital, many of them from Lawrence County.
The development corporation is working on two spec buildings, one in the industrial park in South Point and the other at the South Ironton Industrial Park in Ironton.
A 30,000-square-foot spec building is under construction in South Point. The structural steel has been completed and crews started putting siding on the structure this week, said Jeremy Clay, director of the industrial park. The building should be completed in early April, he said.
The development corporation is working with Jobs Ohio to find a tenant for the building, he said. A 19,144-square-foot spec building in Ironton could be completed by the end of next month, Clay said.
Meanwhile, the development corporation also is working on developing several commercial/industrial sites on the 376 acres it owns at the former Dow Chemical site on County Road 1A west of Hanging Rock.
It has sold 35 acres to Pure Cycle, which is developing a plan to recycle plastics, Clay said.
The development corporation also is working to upgrade the former Kresge building in downtown Ironton, Clay said.