HUNTINGTON — The Empty Bowls 2022 pottery sale fundraiser hosted by the Marshall University School of Art and Design continues in an online format through May 6.
Bowls can be purchased online via the Pottery Place website at www.thepotteryplace.biz for $20, with proceeds going to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
According to Marshall University, the in-person sale at Pullman Square on April 22 raised more than $11,900 for the food bank, which will provide 107,451 meals for those in need.
The School of Art and Design has hosted Empty Bowls for the past 19 years, giving art students a chance to create art for the public while giving back to the community.
“The Empty Bowls in-person event at Pullman Plaza was such a success, and I am so proud of our students who are the backbone to this event,” said Frederick Bartolovic, interim director of the School of Art and Design, in a news release. “With countless hours spent creating one-of-a-kind, functional works of art, their hard work has created hundreds of thousands of meals for our community.
“This event shows what an impact art can have on the community. I hope that anyone who wasn’t able to participate last Friday is aware that they can still get a bowl in the online event hosted by the Pottery Place until Friday, May 6.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.