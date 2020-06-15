HUNTINGTON — House of Delegates candidate and Huntington native Dakota Nelson said he was just about to take a nap on a recent day when he saw a massive Facebook thread about a nearby, overgrown lot.
“I saw something the community wanted done,” Nelson said. “And I thought that I could either take a nap and do nothing, or I could get up and be productive.”
Nelson, who has a history of volunteer work in his community, set about the task of clearing the untended lawn with his girlfriend and campaign manager, McKenzie Darby. After cutting the grass, which had grown upward of 4 feet in several places, Nelson installed a small disc-golf hole and pet waste clean-up bags.
After announcing the cleanup on the Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Facebook page, which quickly lit up with 42 comments of support and thanks, others in the community have since worked with Nelson to install several flowers in the area as well.
Nelson described that his impoverished upbringing has served as motivation for him.
“When you grow up poor, you don’t have a lot of control over the things you want to enjoy,” Nelson said. “We have tons of innocent kids in our neighborhood who are facing the same situation I did. If we can just go out of our way to give them a little bit here and there, no matter what, we can really improve and brighten their lives.”
Nelson, a Democrat, faces Democrats Sean Hornbuckle (incumbent) and Anna Lewis and Republicans Daniel Linville, John Mandt Jr. (both incumbents) and Mark Bates in November’s general primary for three open District 16 seats.