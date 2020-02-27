HUNTINGTON — About 15 Cabell County EMS employees held a protest at the county courthouse Thursday, demanding commissioners’ recognition of their proposed union.
The protest was previously permitted by Cabell County commissioners, who are required to approve permits that request use of courthouse grounds. EMS employees said the protest was spurred by the commission’s “non-recognition” of the United Mine Workers of America as EMS employees’ collective bargaining representative.
Some of the employees have said they need to unionize to protect themselves from potentially dangerous working conditions.
Commissioners declined a request last month to recognize the union, saying the lack of state laws prevents them from doing so. There is no state law “establishing the right of county employees to bargain collectively, to have mediation and binding arbitration, and to strike,” commissioners argued.
The employees braved a light snowfall and cold temperatures Thursday to hold signs along 5th Avenue. They were met with a steady stream of support from vehicles honking and cheering as they drove by.
Ian Preston, an EMT, said he appreciated the support they have received online and during the protest. He said it shows commissioners that employees’ efforts are supported by voters.
“It feels really great coming from the community, knowing that they are listening and seeing what we are doing,” Preston said. “The community support is really crucial to us right now. The County Commission hasn’t been helpful and they haven’t really given us a path to walk.”
County attorney Bill Watson told EMS employees gathered at last month’s meeting that they should approach their delegates at the West Virginia Legislature for the passage of laws giving commissioners the ability to recognize their proposed union.
Preston said the proposed union members are exploring other avenues to take rather than seeking support from state lawmakers. Earlier this month, EMS employees in Marshall County were unionized under the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). However, it’s unclear if the Marshall County employees sought the Marshall County Commission’s permission to unionize before doing so.
EMS employees said they are not seeking more money or the ability to strike. They instead want a stronger voice in matters pertaining to their safety, fearing injuries from long hours and fewer paramedics on staff, they said.
Jennifer McCormick, a critical care medic, said despite some recent changes to improve employee safety, employees still have concerns.
“We’re running lots of calls, and 24-hour trucks are being sent out of town in the evenings,” she said.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry previously said the ambulance service has a peer-driven safety committee, which is listening to employees’ safety concerns. He said the agency is changing to 12-hour shifts instead of 24-hour shifts for out-of-state ambulance transports and it is working to hire new paramedics.