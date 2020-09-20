HUNTINGTON — Since the pandemic arrived in West Virginia in March, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services has been hard at work to protect the public they serve as well as their employees from COVID-19.
That included working to find enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and closely following the changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. EMS has also been meeting daily with local officials and experts to monitor the situation.
That’s why Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry was caught off guard when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources last week released a new emergency rule requiring all EMS workers wear a face mask at all calls. The rule amends the legislative rule relating to EMS, and requires all pre-hospital medical service providers to maintain 6 feet of distance between the public other than the patient and wear a surgical mask or N95 mask depending on the circumstances, as well as wear eye protection and a face shield when available.
“I am 100% behind wearing PPE,” Merry said. “We do our very best to provide the PPE to our employees. We’ve gone above and beyond trying to do that. This kind of blindsided us.”
Merry and other EMS directors in the state fear the rule will negatively influence public perception of safety.
The West Virginia EMS Coalition has sent a letter to DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch asking him to rescind the rule, saying the rule is unnecessary and placing it within legislative rule is inappropriate. The coalition has also sent a letter to the secretary of state, saying DHHR does not have emergency rule-making authority in this instance.
“The West Virginia EMS community supports a requirement that all health care workers wear face masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment when involved in direct patient care,” the letter begins. “Most EMS agencies already required their personnel to wear masks prior to the filing of the emergency rule. In fact, some have standards in place that exceed those of the proposed rule.”
The letter, written by coalition executive director Chris Hall, says the rule does not meet its intended goal of protecting the public because it is not applied to the entire health care community.
“While we acknowledge a small number of EMS personnel may not have been wearing masks on every patient encounter, these providers were in the extreme minority and similar examples of poor judgment can be documented among other health care providers,” Hall wrote. “Rather than target the EMS community with this legislative rule that acted to erode the public’s trust in our care, it would have been far more appropriate to issue a broad executive order mandating the wearing of masks by all health care workers in all patient environments including EMS, hospitals, nursing homes, home health, etc.”
Crouch said last week during the governor’s press briefings that the rule was issued after first responders, including EMS, police officers and firefighters, were found not wearing masks. He specifically mentioned two police departments in Kanawha County that have outbreaks of COVID-19.
“… We want all first responders to wear them,” Crouch said Wednesday. “We wanted to promote them all wearing PPE and make sure they understood that’s what we want. Everything they do is important, and we want to make sure we supply them with proper PPE.”
Crouch said he stood by the rule, despite it only impacting EMS. He said if they are already wearing PPE, the new rule shouldn’t matter.
Merry said he wants the public to know he stands firmly behind wearing proper PPE. He said early on it was a challenge to acquire and they continue to work hard to monitor their supplies.
They also purchased equipment to sanitize ambulances that may have COVID-19 contact, and stations with COVID-19 contact are taken out of service to be decontaminated.