HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center received a $250,000 pledge from the Encova Foundation of West Virginia.
Encova President and CEO Thomas J. “TJ” Obrokta Jr. said the gift will be distributed over five years beginning in 2023.
The initial $50,000, received in January, will be paired with funds from other sources for a building infrastructure project that is scheduled to begin in May. The project includes the basement wall waterproofing and replacement and installation of a new water service with a new sprinkler riser.
“This contribution from Encova is crucial to the success of the Keith-Albee for essential renovations contributing to public safety,” Keith-Albee Board President Robert H. Plymale said in a news release. “It is also an investment in modernizing the theatre, making it more cost-effective and efficient. The overall plan is to provide additional opportunities for the community in the area of quality arts and entertainment and driving economic growth for the City. However, in order to accomplish these goals, improvements are necessary.”
Obrokta said the Encova Foundation focuses on improving communities and families, promoting education and encouraging wellness.
“Embedded in our focus is a commitment to helping children succeed, improving our communities, and supporting industry initiatives,” he said in the release. “The Keith-Albee checks the box in these categories.”
Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin said the financial support such as Encova has demonstrated, both in the past and now, has a powerful impact.
Under the leadership of Plymale, the board developed a strategic plan to revitalize the Keith-Albee, Deppner Hardin said, but the costs of renovations are high.
“One has to recognize that this theatre is nearly 95 years old. It was originally constructed with 2,000,000 bricks, 550 tons of steel, 97 cars of cement, and 15 cars of plastering wax,” she said. “Extensive renovations are required for fire and safety, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems as well as back-of-the-house dressing rooms. These are the spaces that the public does not typically see. It is important that we preserve this iconic theatre and our community heritage.”
Those interested in helping the Keith-Albee can contact Deppner Hardin at terrydeppner@gmail.com.
