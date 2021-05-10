HUNTINGTON — A three-week window for state-mandated testing opened for Cabell County students this week, reintroducing a long-standing method of measuring academic progress.
All students in grades 3-8 will be tested in reading, language arts and math while fifth- and eighth-graders will also be tested in science. The testing is required for all students, both in-person and virtual.
“While our county does have a three-week window, each school is able to designate their own particular testing window. Some schools are doing that this week, some schools are next week, and it really just depends on when the school wants to do it,” said LeeAnn Porter, manager of assessment and instructional programs for Cabell County schools.
That three-week window opened May 3, and schools will continue to offer testing over the next two weeks until Friday, May 21. It’s the first form of standardized state testing that has been given since spring 2019.
As the school year was winding down in 2020, the West Virginia state schools superintendent Clayton Burch cancelled the annual public school statewide standardized testing following Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to close down all schools in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The resumption of testing this year will provide local school districts the chance to see just where the biggest learning gaps have occurred since the pandemic began, without fear of penalization for schools and educators that have worked diligently to recover from it.
In early April 2021, the West Virginia Department of Education was awarded a waiver by the U.S. Department of Education from accountability, school identification and reporting requirements that ultimately serves to better allow educators to focus on academic achievement and recovery.
“We do diagnostic testing throughout the school year, which are snippets of content that is currently being taught, but this is a one-day snapshot to gauge our academic growth as well as the gaps that we need to fill in,” said Kelly Watts, assistant superintendent of instruction and leadership division for Cabell County.
Porter said the tests are given typically over the span of three days with at least one, sometimes two makeup days built in. Each school can decide when those tests are administered, as long as it is completed by the end of the three-week period.
She added that all students, including those who have been virtual for the entire year, will be required to take the testing, which will be offered to them in the school buildings, at their home school or an alternate testing site.
“We have given them some different opportunities at different testing sites to be able to that,” said Porter, “but it is still in a school building, for instance some of our virtual elementary school students are being tested at the middle schools.”
The testing results, Watts said, will be used to help the district plan for recovery programs and other intervention methods to help students rebound after a tough year.
“This year, we understand the importance of gaining as data and information as we can on our students that way we can better plan for our intervention and summer programs for the coming year,” Watts said.
In addition to the testing for elementary and middle school students, Cabell County also participated in the SAT School Day in West Virginia, which allowed all high school juniors to take the exam on April 13.