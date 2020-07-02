Essential reporting in volatile times.

WAYNE — The 2020 Energy Express Program, normally held in schools across the state of West Virginia, has changed the way it operates this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy Express is a six-week summer reading and nutrition program for children, funded through AmeriCorps living in rural and low-income communities across the Mountain State, and though they’ve gone mostly virtual for the program this year, site leaders in the WVU Extension Service in Wayne County found a safe, proactive way to engage the enrolled kids with an in-person event.

Spread out on the bleachers at the Wayne High School baseball field, children and their parents listened to Trooper R.K. Morris of the West Virginia State Police read a pair of books Wednesday that had been selected by the Extension Service site leaders.

“Since everyone has to be a safe distance apart from each other, we decided to try pop-up readings. Today, Trooper Morris came out to the baseball field and we’re able to enjoy the time he spent reading while observing social distancing,” site leader Lydia Cyrus said, adding that the pop-up readings serve as a great opportunity for children to be introduced to important community figures in the area.

Another pop-up reading is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in the parking lot at the Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Public Library. It is free and open to the public.

