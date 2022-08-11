The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

CHARLESTON — While they were generally up from spring 2021, West Virginia’s standardized test scores across all tested public school grade levels in spring 2022 remained below pre-pandemic results.

The percentage of students the state deemed at least “proficient” in these English and math assessments ticked up in almost every tested grade level from last spring to this one, but not enough to catch up to the 2019 outcomes. The state didn’t administer standardized tests in spring 2020, when public schools were shuttered nationwide as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

